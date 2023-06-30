Ronald Gilbertson passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, after a brief illness. He was born on February 10, 1937, in Walsh County to Henry and Lillian Gilbertson. He attended school in Grand Forks, ND and graduated from Central High School in 1956.

On August 18, 1962, he married Cheryl Joy Odegaard and they had two sons, Paul and Chad.

Ron worked for Armour Foods for most of his career, among many other side jobs. He loved to golf, hunt, fish, go to UND hockey games and spend the winters in Arizona. He had so many friends and he loved meeting the guys for coffee in the mornings.

Ron is survived by his sons, Paul (Julie) of Grand Forks, Chad (Sheri) of Manvel; siblings; Larry (Linda) Gilbertson, Pam (Larry) Moore, and Darrell Gilbertson. He has six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, whom he loved very much.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl Joy, his parents Henry and Lillian, brother Bob and sister Marilyn.

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 7, 2023 in Amundson Funeral Home, 2975 s. 42nd St., Grand Forks. with visitation one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice of the Red River Valley (hrrv.org).

