Ronald Andrew Hoverson, 86, of Hendersonville, NC, passed away peacefully at Elizabeth House on August 23, 2023.

Ron was born in 1937 in Grand Forks, ND, the youngest of three sons, to Dorothy (Laidley) and Andrew G. Hoverson. He graduated from Central High School, Grand Forks, ND, in 1955. Ron earned his Bachelor of Philosophy and Juris Doctor Degrees from the University of North Dakota, where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. During law school, Ron spent several months in Austria, studying at the University of Vienna.

After receiving his law degree in 1961, Ron entered on duty as a Special Agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Following completion of New Agents Training at Quantico, VA, his FBI career took him to Springfield, IL; New Orleans, LA; Los Angeles, CA; several management positions in the Administrative and Inspection Divisions at FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC; Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Denver, CO Division; Special Agent in Charge of the El Paso, TX Division; and he was the Special Agent in Charge of the Oklahoma City, OK Division when he retired in 1989. While serving in the FBI, Ron received numerous awards and commendations for his many accomplishments and outstanding leadership. When once asked to reflect on his 28 years of FBI service, Ron commented, “I don’t know of a thing I would change. It’s been a great career for me, and a lot of hard work at times.”

Following his FBI retirement, Ron accepted a position in private industry as Director of Corporate Security for Alberto Culver Company in Chicago, IL. After his second retirement, he and his wife, Gayle moved to Hendersonville, NC, where he enjoyed golfing with friends, spending time with family, and listening to music of all kinds. Ron and Gayle attended numerous Society of Former FBI Agent conferences throughout the United States and Ron especially enjoyed reconnecting with many of the outstanding Agents with whom he had worked.

Ron was an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church where he served as an Elder and was recognized as an Elder Emeritus when residual effects of a stroke prevented his participation in church activities.

Ron was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Elroy, and Marlen. He is survived by his wife, Gayle; son, Jeffrey (Victoria) of Herndon, VA: daughter, Kristin Hoverson (Carter Boehm) of Vienna, VA; several nieces and nephews; and grandnieces and grandnephews all of whom he loved dearly.

The family is grateful for the loving, compassionate care provided to Ron by his wonderful Four Seasons Hospice team.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, September 23, at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 900 Blythe Street, Hendersonville, NC, with visitation and reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Four Seasons Hospice Foundation, 211 North Main Street, Hendersonville, NC 28792, Trinity Presbyterian Church, or Former Agents of the FBI Foundation, 3717 Fettler Park Drive, Dumfries, VA 22025.