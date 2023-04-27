Ron Bushy, Jr. died, Wednesday, April 26th, 2023, after a courageous cancer journey. Ron was the son of Ron Sr. and Dolorose (Demarais) Bushy born December 3rd 1956, in Crookston MN.

He grew up and was educated in Grand Forks and was a star hockey player at Red River High School and a member of the class of 1975. Ron started working for his Dad at Fargo (Cole) Paper while in high school and worked in the business with his Dad for nearly 50 years before his retirement.

Ron attended North Dakota State University-Bottineau Branch from 1975-1977 and was a member of the 1976 US Nationals College Hockey Championship team. After college he returned to Grand Forks and worked with his dad and also coached GF Park Board Hockey for many years. In his early adulthood he played Junior League Hockey with the Grand Forks Butchers. He enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with friends and family.

Ron married Renae Falos on May 3, 1991, at St. Mary’s Church in Grand Forks and was blessed with the birth of their daughter Kaylee. Ron and Renae enjoyed 12 years of marriage before Renae’s death on August 2, 2003. As a single parent he raised Kaylee in their family home and supported her in many educational and sporting endeavors throughout the years.

Ron enjoyed summers at the Bushy Lake home on Maple Lake near Mentor MN. He loved yard and maintenance work and time fishing and pontooning with family and friends. He liked his yard at home well maintained and in the winter his sidewalks were always groomed to the concrete no matter how much snow fell. His family nickname was “Hazel”, because he liked things so clean and neat. He lived life and loved life and liked to dance especially to “The Bushy Shuffle”.

Ron served as a member of the Grand Forks Housing Authority for several years and during his long-time tenure on the board was responsible for the development of several income-based housing units in the city of Grand Forks. He was a member of St. Mary’s Church and the Knights of Columbus and was a man of deep faith.

Ron cherished his daughter Kaylee who married Joe Hensrud and who together gave Ron the title “Papa” (Grandpa) to three young boys, Hunter, Vernon and Hank. Ron had Vernon on skates this winter and loved attending his hockey practices and games.

He is survived by his daughter Kaylee (Joe Hensrud) and his three grandchildren and a stepson Scott Bruski. His parents, Ron Sr. and Dolorose, brothers Fr. Tim, Tony and Tom, his sister Tami Bushy Hoff and special friend Deb Fearing along with his nephews and nieces, aunts and uncles and many cousins. He is also survived by Renae’s family, Ron Falos (Cindy), Jodie Berge, and Todd Falos.

Ron is proceeded in death by his wife Renae, sister Thierry Bushy Siry, his brother in laws Dennis Hoff and Troy Falos, grandparents Francis and Lucille Bushy and Walter and Doris Demarais along with his uncle’s Gerald and Joseph Demarais and aunts Lois Anne Demarais, Jane Wagner and Diane Stewart.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: 5:00p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday with a 7:00 p.m. Vigil Service in St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Visitation will continue for one hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Monday.

Burial: Will take place immediately following the funeral in the family plot in Calvary North Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

