Rodney Clemenson, age 70 of Apache Junction, AZ and formerly of Grafton, ND passed away on Friday, March 3, 2023 at Brookdale Senior Living.

Rodney Clemenson was born July 30, 1952 in Grafton, ND, the son of the late Arnold and Olianna (Helgeson) Clemenson. He grew up on the farm and graduated from Grafton High School. He then attended the North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton. Following his education, he farmed and operated a seed potato business. He later owned and operated a video and electronic store and vending machine business. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed spending his time flying. He later moved to Arizona where he worked in security, as a courier and several other jobs.

He is survived by his sister Bonita (Cal) Clark of Newport Beach, CA; a niece, Lisa (Jose) Villanueva along with her children Logan and Reece of Irvine, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private family services will be held in the spring. Memorials are preferred to the Zion Lutheran Church Repair Fund in Hoople.

An online guestbook is available at: www.tollefsonfuneralhome.com

The Tollefson Funeral Home of Grafton is in charge of the arrangements.