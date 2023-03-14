Robert Brian Olson

Robert “Bob” Brian Olson passed away on March 6, 2023 while residing at an assisted living home in Lino Lakes, MN.

Bob was born April 17, 1952 in Grand Forks, ND to Pearl Jeannette Nelson and William Elwood Olson. He was the youngest of five children and learned beautiful penmanship from his sisters’ diligent teachings. When Bob was young, he helped weed the garden using a hoe that was almost as long as he was tall. He still got rid of those weeds. He was known for his good nature and sweet tooth and could be found in their farmhouse eating his mother’s homemade spritz cookies, one on each finger.

Bob graduated from Alvarado High School in 1970 and went on to become an automobile and tractor trailer mechanic after graduating from MN State Community & Technical College in 1972. He enjoyed working with his hands and tinkering in his workshop, oftentimes on his Prairie Bronze 1964 1/2 Ford Mustang that he dreamed of restoring.

In 1972, Bob married Maria Tritchler and had two children, Patience, and Naomi. Bob loved his family and worked hard to provide for his children. He shared his love of nature and the outdoors with his children and enjoyed spending his time “up north”, away from the hustle and bustle of “the cities”. He especially loved camping with his family and exploring the North Shore of Lake Superior.

Bob married Janet “Jan” Marion Selle in 1997 and now they walk hand in hand for eternity. They shared a passion for nature, dogs, and family, and took many trips together, camping and exploring. He was devastated when Jan passed but fulfilled his promise to realize their dream of owning a cabin in the woods up north, in Deerwood, MN.

Bob had a strong faith in God. Bob was good hearted, and he willingly helped people in need. He was a history buff, stamp collector, loved rock and roll, woodworking, boating, sports, and camping. Bob will especially be remembered for his independent spirit, caring fun-loving attitude, and his smile.

Bob is survived by his children, Patience (Steve Schultz) Caso, Naomi (David) Martin, grandchildren, Micah and Katrina Martin, brother Virgil (Noel) Olson, sisters Margaret (Richard) Nelson, Carol (Dan) Baarstad, and Barbara (Bruce) Wold, and many cousins, family, and friends. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Jan; his mother, Pearl; and his father, William.

The family extends their sincere thanks to the staff of Lino Lakes Assisted Living and St. Croix Hospice for the loving care given to our father.

Donations may be made in Bob’s name to the Future Forests Fund, DNR-Forestry Division, 500 Lafayette Rd., St. Paul, MN 55115. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 17 at Temperance River State Park in Schroeder, MN.