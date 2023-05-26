Robert “Bob” L. Filson Jr., age 78 of Aneta, ND passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Altru Hospital, Grand Forks, ND.

Robert Lee Filson was born on September 20, 1944 in Midland, TX, the son of Robert and Christine (Robinson) Filson. Bob grew up in Lake Charles, LA. In 1965 he joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Vietnam until his discharge in 1971. On August 12, 1967 he was united in marriage to Shirley Olson in Grand Forks, ND. They moved to Grand Forks, ND in 1968 where he worked in Civil Service at the Grand Forks Air Force Base for 22 years before retiring in 1996. During his retirement he worked as a Door Greeter at the Grand Forks Clinic for many years.

Family members who survive Bob include his son, Paul (Kim) Filson of Grand Forks, ND; 2 grandchildren, Matt and Brianna Filson; sister, Judy Ury of MA. He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Shirley on February 6, 2022.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at Northwood Evangelical Lutheran Church, Northwood, ND

The Funeral Service for Robert will be livestreamed at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com go to Robert’s obituary page to view the livestream.

Visitation: 1 Hour Prior Funeral Service on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN