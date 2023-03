Feb. 10, 1929 - Feb. 6, 2023

LANGDON, N.D. - Rita Uhrich, 93, Langdon, N.D., died Monday, Feb. 6, in Maple Manor Care Center.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, at Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon. Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at St. Alphonsus Church in Langdon. Burial will be in the spring in St. Michael Cemetery in Wales, N.D.

Arrangements by Brooks Funeral Home.