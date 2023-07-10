June 21, 1926 - July 9, 2023

WARREN, Minn. - Rita Nelson, 97, Stephen, Minn., died Sunday, July 9, in North Star Manor.

Visitation will be from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., with a prayer service at 6:30, Monday, July 17, at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Stephen. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, at the church. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Memorials are preferred to St. Stephen Catholic Church or Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Arrangements by DuBore Funeral Home.