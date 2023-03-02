Rita Kosmatka of Renton, Washington, and formerly of Warsaw, North Dakota, passed away on February 3, 2023. Rita was born May 7, 1944 to Richard and Domicella (Shoults) Kosmatka in Walsh County, North Dakota.

Rita graduated in 1966 with Beta Alpha Psi honors from the University of North Dakota, receiving her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an Accounting degree. She was recruited by Boeing directly from college and moved to the Seattle area where she worked most of her career. Rita was proud to have been one of Boeing’s first female accountants. She retired from Boeing in 1999.

Rita was intelligent, kind, and loved learning the stories of the people she’d meet. She would easily and quickly make friends - many of them lifelong. Rita enjoyed spending time with family, loved visits and travel adventures with friends, and took delight in lively games of Bingo.

Rita was preceded in death by her parents, and her only sibling, Dennis Kosmatka. Rita is survived by her uncle, Fabian Shoults and wife, Elsie Shoults; many cousins; and three Godchildren.

Services will be held at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Warsaw, North Dakota at 11 a.m. on May 20, 2023. Rita’s funeral will be shared with her uncle, Ernie Shoults, from Mesa, Arizona. Burials will take place after the funeral, followed by a luncheon and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to St. Stanislaus Catholic Church, P.O. Box 316, Minto, ND 85261.