Rick Hefner, age 65, of Mekinock, ND, formerly of Madison, SD, died Wednesday, March 22, 2023 in Bismarck, ND.

Memorial services will be at 2 PM on Saturday, May 13th at Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Following the service, inurnment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Online guestbook is available at www.rustandweilandfuneral.com. Arrangements are entrusted with Rustand-Weiland Funeral Chapel of Madison. A celebration of life will be held in Gilby, North Dakota at a later date.