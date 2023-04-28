Richard “Rick” Hagen

Richard “Rick” A. Hagen, age 70 of East Grand Forks, MN passed away on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at his home.

Richard “Rick” Allen Hagen was born on February 20, 1953 in Grand Forks, ND, the son of Melvin and Marion (Schulz) Hagen. Rick grew up and attended School in East Grand Forks, MN, graduating from East Grand Forks Senior High School with the Class of 1971. Following his high school graduation, he attended Minnesota State Community and Technical College in Detroit Lakes, MN and graduated from the Small Engines Mechanics Program in 1973. On November 5, 1977 he was united in marriage to Cynthia Joan Gulson at First Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks. Rick worked for U.S. Foodservice from 1979 to 2009. He continued his career at the East Grand Forks School District in the maintenance department from 2009 until he retired in 2016.

Rick had the ability to fix anything. He enjoyed going to car shows, riding motorcycles, going to Sturgis, SD, and traveling in their motorhome. He enjoyed spending time at their lake place at Devils Lake, ND and enjoyed fishing and being with family.

Cherished family members who survive Rick include his wife of 45 years, Cindy of East Grand Forks, MN; children, Michelle (Jayson) Graves of Grand Forks, ND, Tonya (Jamie) Lighthizer of East Grand Forks, MN, Ashley (John) Wavra of East Grand Forks, MN, Eric (fiancée Melissa Pietron) Hagen of Grand Forks, ND and Brent (Leah) Hagen of Elk River, MN; 12 grandchildren, Taylor Hagen, Jordon Graves, Devon Lighthizer, Isabel Lighthizer, Gabriel Lighthizer, Julia Lighthizer, Quinley Lighthizer, Lucas Wavra, Aaden Wavra, Avery Wavra, Lennon Hagen and Walker Hagen; brother, Steve (Lorie) Hagen of Billings, MT; sister, Marilyne Campbell of Townsend, MT along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Marion Hagen.

Blessed be the memory of Richard A. Hagen

Funeral Service: 2:00 PM on Monday, May 1, 2023 in First Lutheran Church, 203 5th St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN. The Funeral Service will be live streamed at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com. go to Rick’s obituary to view the Funeral Service.

Visitation: 1 Hour Prior Funeral Service on Monday in First Lutheran Church

Interment: St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery, Euclid, MN

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN