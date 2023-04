Feb. 20, 1953 - April 23, 2023

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. - Richard “Rick” Hagen, 70, East Grand Forks, Minn., died Sunday, April 23, in his home.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Monday, May 1, at First Lutheran Church in East Grand Forks. The service will be live streamed on Dahl Funeral Home’s website. Inurnment will be at a later date in St. Paul’s Lutheran Cemetery in Euclid, Minn.

Arrangements by Dahl Funeral Home in East Grand Forks.