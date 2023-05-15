Richard “Dick” Johnson

Richard S. ”Dick” Johnson, 86, of Langdon, ND, passed away May 11, 2023, at his winter home in Lake Havasu, AZ.

Dick was born on July 27, 1936, to Ole and Verna (Wild) Johnson in Langdon, ND. He attended both grade school and high school at St. Alphonsus School, where he was responsible for ending the school’s football program when he broke a teammate’s leg. After high school, he attended St. John’s University until it was suggested it may be better for everyone concerned if he offered his services to the U.S. Army, where he served in Germany from 1956 to 1958. After being honorably discharged, he strolled into the office of Thomas Clifford (also from Langdon and then president of the University of North Dakota), asked what major he could finish the quickest, and then enrolled in UND where he graduated with a business degree in 1960. While Dick was in high school, he met Roberta “Bobbie” Stoffel while they both were working at J.C. Penney’s in Langdon. Dick and Bobbie were married in Langdon on July 10, 1959. They made their home in Langdon where Dick joined his father’s business, O.S. Johnson Company, which was engaged in various business including insurance and tax work. Dick eventually took over the business from his father and continued working there until his retirement. Dick filled his retirement years with his many hobbies and interests, including puzzles, fishing, collecting toys and antiques, maple nut ice cream, malapropisms, going out to breakfast, Neil Diamond, sports, MGD and spending time with his family and many friends.

Dick loved Langdon and its people, and he and Bobbie were active in the community, both publicly and behind the scenes. Among his community activities, Dick served on the St. Alphonsus School Foundation board, Calvary Cemetery board, Langdon City Council, Mary University Board of Regents and was a volunteer fireman for many years. He was also active in Knights of Columbus, the Elks, and the Eagles. Along with their community involvement, Dick and Bobbie helped many people and gave generously and quietly to many causes, including the town’s amateur baseball team, who - thanks to Dick’s generosity - were able to spend their Canadian prize money on beer and won the state amateur title in 1982.

Dick is survived by his wife, Bobbie, and his five sons: Scott (Cheryl) of Zelienople, PA, Lee (Jill) of St. Louis Park, MN, Tom (Patricia “Tish”) of Minneapolis, MN, Christopher (Melissa) of Grand Forks, ND, and Lynn of Woodbury, MN; grandchildren: Haley, Brynn, Henry, Andrew, Lillian, Casey, Noah, Davis, and Carolyn; niece Anne Marie (St. Chad); sister Rita Johnson; former daughter-in-law Deedee Loveridge; the Dosmanns; and many beloved cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Ann, James and Margaret.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at St. Alphonsus Church in Langdon, ND. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service on Friday, May 19, 2023, at the church. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.

