Rev. Yvonne June (Gregoire) Tack, formerly of Grand Forks, died June 6, 2020, in Palm Springs, California. Yvonne was born January 18, 1937, to Mose and Lillian (Lane) Gregoire. She grew up on the family farm near Merrifield and attended Ellendale 61 Grade School and Thompson High School. She would go on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Christian Ministry. Yvonne is the mother of three children.

Yvonne was a charismatic, hard worker and owned two cafés in the 1960s including one at the former Grand Forks airport. She moved to Hawaii in the 1980s to serve as a Christian minister and later settled in California working with Aloha Miracle Ministries. Yvonne had a calling to serve people who were incarcerated and volunteered as a California prison minister until her death in 2020.

Yvonne is survived by her daughter, Bernedette Gregoire of Grand Forks, sister Beverly “Bev” (Steve) Cariveau of Grand Forks, brother Larry (Pat) Gregoire of Georgetown, TX, and sister Therese Button of Riverbank, CA.

Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents, her son Harvey (Lori) Helle of Hatton, ND, her son Weldon Helle of Reno, NV, her sister Aneta “Tina” (Jim) Grassel of Grand Forks, and her brother Dale Gregoire of Grand Forks.

A service to celebrate and commemorate the life of Yvonne will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, July 28, 2023 at St. Anne’s Living Center Chapel, 524 North 17th Street, Grand Forks with a reception immediately following. Sister Elaine Roggenbuck will officiate. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Calvary Cemetery, Grand Forks.