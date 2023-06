Feb. 11, 1931 - June 6, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Reuben Kleven, 92, East Grand Forks, formerly Oslo, Minn., died Tuesday, June 6, in Valley Senior Living.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Monday, June 19, at Kongsvinger Lutheran Church near Oslo. Interment will be at Kongsvinger Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Kongsvinger Lutheran Church’s tree fund.

Arrangements by DuBore Funeral Home.