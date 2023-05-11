It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Rebecca Howard, age 80 on May 9th, 2023.

Beckey was an absolutely amazing person who was loved by everyone she met. She was a deeply caring person and had an infectious laugh that made everyone feel good not only about themselves, but each other as well.

Beckey was born in Boulder, CO on December 15th, 1942 and was raised by her parents, Lawrence & Eileen Metzger along with her two siblings. She spent countless hours playing with her sister, Reenie and brother, Larry at their home on 9th street. She also spent a considerable amount of time outdoors in the mountains camping with her parents and cousins.

Beckey graduated from Boulder High School in 1961 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree at Colorado University in 1965. A few years later, she travelled to Alaska and met her first husband, Jim Scott; they were married in 1968 and had their first son, Art in 1970.

They then travelled to Fayetteville, AR and had their second son, Burt, in 1973. Their next stop was Rome, GA where they lived for eight years raising the two boys while Jim taught at Berry college. In 1982, they travelled to Grand Forks, ND; Jim passed away there in 1983. Following Jim’s death, Beckey did an outstanding job raising two very rambunctious boys on her own who both graduated from high school, earned bachelor’s degrees and the older one earning an MBA.

In 1992, Beckey married TJ Howard moving back to her roots in Boulder, CO, reacquainting with family and old friends. While in Boulder, she watched her grandchildren grow up as Riley lived close by and her three grandchildren from Art and Christy in Chicago (Jack, Connor & Alex) would visit her 2-3 times a year. She was an active member in the Trinity Lutheran Church, and her true great passion was quilting with a group called the Piece-makers club.

In 2017, Beckey moved to Longmont to be closer to family, including her son, George, sister-in-law, Karen, niece, Beckey, and nephew, Jeff. She was frequently visited by her daughter-in-law, Diane. Her neighborhood was very special to her with everyone looking out for each other and she truly enjoyed living there amongst those wonderful friends.

Beckey will be missed by all of us - she leaves behind her oldest son, James (Art) Scott; her brother, Larry Metzger; her brother-in-law, Larry Belmont, her grandchildren, Riley Scott, Jack Scott, Connor Scott & Alex Scott. She was preceded in death by her first husband, James (Jim) Scott, her second husband, TJ Howard, her sister, Laureen (Reenie) Belmont and her youngest son, George (Burt) Scott. Beckey also leaves behind a host of cousins and relatives who loved her very, very much.

Beckey’s last days were spent surrounded by family, friends and neighbors who truly cared for her and were all incredibly sad to see her pass on. Everyone would tell stories of how Grandma Beckey would “do this” or Grandma Beckey “would do that” in her own, unique way always thinking of others first. We will always remember Grandma Beckey as one of the most caring individuals who truly left a positive mark on this world - we will miss her!

A memorial service will be held on July 2nd at Trinity Lutheran Church (2200 Broadway) at 2pm in Boulder, CO. To leave an online condolence to the family, please visit the website: ahlbergfuneralchapel.com.

Thank you,

Grandma Beckey’s family