March 21, 1950 - Feb. 12, 2023

MAYVILLE, N.D. - Rebecca “Becky” Brooks, 72, Mayville, formerly Buxton, N.D., died Sunday, Feb. 12, in Luther Memorial Home.

Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 17, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Buxton. Burial will be in the spring in Immanuel East Cemetery in Buxton.

Arrangements by Amundson Funeral Home.