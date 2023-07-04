Raymond Veum, age 86 of Park River, ND and formerly of Adams, ND passed away on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at his son’s home, surrounded by his loving family.

Raymond Veum was born January 26, 1937 in Oslo, MN to the late Livy and Olga (Ljunggren) Veum. He was raised in the Oslo area and started school at the Pulaski Township School. In 1947, his family moved to Hoople, ND where he completed his education.

Raymond was united in marriage to Carol Johnson on April 21, 1957 in East Grand Forks, MN. They settled in Edinburg, ND, before purchasing their farm near Adams in 1971. Raymond enjoyed farming and also did carpentry and construction work. He had a passion for auctions. Finding the hidden bargain and the negotiation were his favorite. He was an avid collector. Raymond also enjoyed his time fishing and cherished his time on Devils Lake fishing for walleye.

Raymond is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carol; his children: Doug (Cindy) Veum, West Fargo, ND; Lorrie (Dean) Bergman, Alvarado, MN; Mike Veum, Park River, ND; and Dan Veum, Park River, ND; his grandchildren: Kyra (Tim) Sandstrom, Kyle (Kim) Veum, Chelsey Bergman (Rachel Roe), Emily Bergman, Adam (Shauna) Bergman, and Anderson Veum; great grandchildren: Jordan, Tyler, Gavin, Gavin, Aubrey, Murphy, McCreedy, and Maebry; siblings: Opal Myrvik, Edmore, ND; Lowell (Mavis) Veum, Fosston, MN; Allen (Ruth) Veum, Maple Grove, MN; and Nancy Salwei, Crystal, ND. He was preceded in death by his parents, his step father Lesley Hurt, and brother-in-law Allen Myrvik.

Memorial Services will be held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church of Park River. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Memorial Park Cemetery of Park River.

An online guestbook is available at: www.tollefsonfuneralhome.com

The Tollefson Funeral Home of Park River is in charge of the arrangements.