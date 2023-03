Feb. 14, 1934 - Feb. 1, 2023

CROOKSTON, Minn. - Raymond Ecklund, 88, Crookston, Minn., died Wednesday, Feb. 1, in his home.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 9, at Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Crookston. The Rev. Msgr. David Baumgartner will celebrate the Mass. The Mass will be livestreamed on the cathedral’s website.

Arrangements by Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home.