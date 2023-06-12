Raymond Brown, 95, Cass Lake, MN, formerly of East Grand Forks, MN, passed December 2, 2022, in Peoria, AZ, where he spent the winter months. Memorial Services will be held Friday, June 30, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Philip’s Catholic Church in Bemidji, MN, with Fr. Bill DeCrans officiating. Family members will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The funeral mass will be live-streamed and may be viewed at https://youtube.com/live/7TDjThsYkl8?feature=share.

Interment of Raymond’s ashes and the ashes of his deceased wife, Veronica, will take place at the Calvary Cemetery Columbarium in Grand Forks, ND, on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Matt Schmitz of Sacred Heart Parish presiding. Family and friends are welcome.

Raymond Roy Brown was born August 31, 1927, in Esmond, ND, the son of Alfred and Mabel (Mortensen) Brown. One of his fondest memories was helping his mother in the garden and making Mulligan with the fresh vegetables. Raymond joined the United States Marine Corps on November 9, 1945. He was medically discharged on April 23, 1946. Raymond married Veronica Volk on February 6, 1948. Shortly after marriage, Raymond and Veronica moved to Big Bend, ND, where Raymond was employed as a heavy equipment operator during construction of the Garrison Dam. Upon completion of the dam, Raymond and Veronica returned to Esmond where Raymond took over the Mobil Service Station for a number of years. In 1962, the family moved to Minot, ND, where Raymond was employed by Great Northern Railway as a truck driver to haul steel, silos and missile liners to various missile sites. In 1964, Raymond was transferred to Grand Forks, ND, where he continued hauling missiles and missile-related items for American Bridge. In 1965, the family moved to East Grand Forks, MN, where Raymond continued as a truck driver on the missile complex in the Grand Forks area until 1968 when he returned to Minot for one year as superintendent over transportation for H. C. Smith. In 1969, he returned to East Grand Forks and drove truck for Dan Dugan in Grand Forks. In the fall of 1969, Raymond was employed by the East Grand Forks School System as assistant engineer. He was subsequently hired as a truck driving instructor for the Area Vocational Technical Institute (AVTI) in East Grand Forks. Raymond retired from AVTI in 1991. Raymond and Veronica moved permanently to the north shore of Cass Lake, Cass Lake, MN, where he enjoyed fishing and playing cards . . . “Deal ‘em out!”, he would say. Winters were spent keeping warm in Arizona.

Raymond is survived by his son, Ronald, Peoria, AZ; daughters Cynthia Rieger, Reno, NV; Sherry Popowski, Coon Rapids, MN; and Lynelle Brown, St. Cloud, MN; eight grandchildren: Jennifer (Shane) Scott, Ryan Brown, Rachael Seigal, Rani Stratton, Troy Stratton, Jason (Laura) Popowski, Jeffrey (Silvia) Popowski, and Christina (Jeremy) Jackan; 14 great-grandchildren: Kyle, Austin and Brody Brown, Tabitha Zawchenuk, Tiffani (Duglas) Lopez, Tierra Boswell, Ariel and Anthony Stratton, Pria and Ivy Popowski, Anastasio, Ignacio, Isabella and Thiago Popowski; one step-great-grandson: Hunter Scott; one great-great-granddaughter: Remi Edwards; and siblings, Arlene Hoffner and Donna Jean Tomjack.

Raymond was preceded in death by his wife, Veronica; grandchild, Travis Stratton; son-in-law, Gary Rieger; his parents and siblings, Clausie, Harry, Otto, Dale, Gerald, Reuben, Leona, Helen, Lilace, and Vivian.