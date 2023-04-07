Randall D. Viger

Randall “Randy” Viger, age 62, of Edmore, ND, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at Sanford Hospital Emergency Services in Fargo, ND following a four-year battle with kidney disease. He had been a resident of Fargo for the past four years due to the need for kidney dialysis.

Randall Donald Viger was born May 29, 1960 in Devils Lake, ND, the eldest precious son of Donald and Joan (Novacek) Viger. He grew up in Edmore, ND and graduated with honors from Edmore Public School in 1978, where he lettered in basketball, football, and band. He played a silver trumpet in band and in later years was frequently called upon to play Taps for the American Legion on Memorial Day. He graduated from Lake Region College in Devils Lake and attended the University of North Dakota at Grand Forks for nearly two years.

Randy farmed with his dad and worked at various jobs throughout the years. He was a friendly person who enjoyed music, fishing, and sports. He had a jovial disposition and enjoyed getting together with family and friends. He had a great voice and liked to sing at gatherings with friends. He loved young children and would play with them for hours as they naturally gravitated toward him when he entered a room. He was always grateful for his good friends, Steve Kotaska, Natalie Melland, and Diane Harrington, who helped him so much during his Fargo stay. Randy will be remembered for his generosity and willingness to help anyone in need at any time. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald R. Viger in 2014; his grandparents, Joseph and Helen Novacek and Lloyd and Esther Viger; and his uncle and aunt, Lyle and Patricia (Novacek) Woldmoe.

He is survived by his mother, Joan Viger of Edmore; his brother, Brent (Jann) Viger of Savage, MN; niece, Kelsey Viger of Savage, MN; nephew, Blake Viger of Savage, MN; two aunts, Rita (John) Sanderson of Grand Forks, ND, and Judith (Anthony) McFarland of Tucson, AZ; and six cousins.

The Funeral Mass will be held at St. Edward Catholic Church, Nekoma, ND, on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in the spring at St. Edward Catholic Cemetery, Nekoma, ND. Visitation will be held at the Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, ND, on Thursday, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and will continue at the Church on Friday, from 1:00 p.m. until the time of Mass. The Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, ND www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com