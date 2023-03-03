Ralph Bennett Boushee Jr., at age 84 of East Grand Forks, MN died on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at the Edgewood Vista Memory Care Center, East Grand Forks, MN.

Ralph Boushee Jr. was born July 28, 1938 in Grand Forks, ND the son of Ralph Sr. and Delphine “Dolly” (Dumond) Boushee. He grew up in East Grand Forks, MN. In September of 1961 Ralph married Lois Tibbetts. They were married for 15 years raising five boys, Jeff, Mike, Kevin, John, and Chad.

Ralph worked for his dad farming potatoes. Then he worked as a maintenance/welder a few years for Simplot and Pillsbury. He then became a Union Pipe Fitter Welder, traveling and working on many construction projects. Ralph then returned to farming working 30 years for Folson Potato until retiring in 2015.

On the job Ralph was known for his “can-do” attitude, setting the example for all of his family to follow. Many were touched by his generosity. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. His dog Pepper was his cherished companion. He enjoyed his time at the lake with family and friends. He also enjoyed just having coffee and visiting, the stories were always something to look forward to. He will be cherished, loved and missed by all of his family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Jeff (Julie) of East Grand Forks, Michael (Larissa) of Fargo, ND, Kevin (Kathi), John (Jody), Chad (Jodi) all of East Grand Forks, MN and Penny Brand of Scottsdale, AZ, 13 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, June Gilland, Helen Goetz and Doris Benson, and brothers, Robert, Edward, Keith, Kenneth, Tim, and Doug Boushee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10:30 AM, Saturday, March 4, 2023 at the Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN. Service will be live-streamed on Ralph’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com.

VISITATION: 1 hour before services at the Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN 56721.

INURNMENT: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN in the Spring

Online Guestbook: www.dandahlfuneralhome.com

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN