March 7, 1941 - March 11, 2023

CROOKSTON, Minn. - R. Ronald Donarski, 82, Stephen, Minn., died Saturday, March 11, in Riverview Memory Care.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, March 18, at DuBore Funeral Home Chapel in Warren, Minn. A graveside service will be in the spring in Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Stephen. A reception will follow at the church.

Arrangements by DuBore Funeral Home.