Pingatore, Karen (Swendseid)

We mourn the passing of “Anty” Karen on April 6th, 2023. Born on 8/9/41, she grew up in Petersburg, ND and moved to Mpls. in her 20’s where she worked for many years at Northwestern Bell. Through her sister, Meredith, she met Jim Pingatore and after dating for several years they were married. Although they never had any children, Karen was an amazing Aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was an avid reader, listener of all kinds of music, and cookie baker. Karen crocheted baby afghans for each of her grandnieces and nephews. She is loved and missed by her god daughter, Tracy; many nieces & nephews; brother-in-law, Ned, sister-in-law Audrey; and many other loving family & friends. Preceded in death by her “darlin man” husband, Jim; sisters, Norma, Ione, Dorothy & Meredith; and brothers, T.R, Mike, & Ralph. A memorial will happen sometime this spring/summer.