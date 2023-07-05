Phillip E. Meyer

Phillip Eugene Meyer, a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and uncle passed away on Saturday, July 1st, 2023, after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 72 years old.

Born on May 10th, 1951, in Grand Forks, North Dakota, Phillip was the son of Paul and Deloris Meyer. He lived his entire life in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks, becoming a cherished member of the community.

Phillip was a man of unwavering faith and had a deep commitment to his Catholic upbringing and education. He lived his life as a testament to his beliefs and values, serving as a dedicated family man and friend. His love for his family and friends knew no bounds, and he will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Phillip’s infectious personality, love of laughter, and zest for life will forever be remembered.

Education played a significant role in Phillip’s life. He graduated from the final class of St. James High School in 1969 and continued his academic journey at NDSU, where he played football and earned his degree in 1972. Later that year, he married Mary Elizabeth Maus. He then obtained a master’s degree in education administration from the University of St. Thomas. Phillip began his teaching career in Gary, MN, before accepting a position at Sacred Heart High School in East Grand Forks, where he taught for several years. Eventually, he became the high school principal, a role he fulfilled with dedication and passion for 36 years.

Football held a special place in Phillip’s heart. After his playing days at NDSU, he found his way to the sidelines as the head football coach at Sacred Heart. In his later years, he organized his schedules around watching his beloved alma mater, the Bison football team. Phillip’s passion for the sport was evident to all who knew him.

A lover of literature and Latin, Phillip had an extensive library and a wealth of knowledge. He had a deep appreciation for the written word in all its forms and enjoyed sharing his wisdom with others. His thirst for knowledge was insatiable, and he was never at a loss for words when engaged in conversation.

Phillip was preceded in death by his brother, Joseph Meyer, a sister, Emily (Bernard) Harrington, and his parents, Paul and Deloris Meyer.

He is survived by his loving son, Matthew (Kelly) Meyer, son Luke Meyer, son Christopher (Abby) Meyer and daughter Abigail (Jeremy) Hood, brother, Walter (Cher) Meyer, and sister, Nancy (Diamond) Pipiles. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren: Madison Meyer, Cole Meyer, Kylie Meyer, Kendall Meyer, Connor Hood, Lincoln Meyer, Mitchell Meyer, Jacob Hood, Harrison Meyer, and Ryan Hood and many nieces and nephews.

Phillip Eugene Meyer’s legacy will live on through the memories he created with his loved ones and the positive impact he made in the lives of those around him. He will forever be remembered as a pillar of faith, a dedicated educator, a passionate football enthusiast, and a loving family man. Requiescat in pace in vitam aeternam.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 in St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation: 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. with a 6:30 p.m. Vigil Service, Friday, July 7, 2023 , in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St NW

East Grand Forks, MN 56721.

For the wake at Sacred Heart Church: St. James High School, NDSU, and Sacred Heart School spirit wear is recommended

Visitation: Will continue from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023 in St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Grand Forks, ND

Interment: At a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Sacred Heart Catholic School, 200 3rd St. NW East Grand Forks, MN 56721 or St. Michael’s Catholic school, 504 5th Ave. North Grand Forks, ND 58203.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)