Peter Kelly

Our dear, baby brother passed from this world to the next, March 2, 2023.

The one-of-a-kind, Peter J. Kelly, was born August 20, 1962 to Duane and Loria Kelly, the youngest of seven children. Peter’s parents were informed that they may wish to make arrangements to have their Down Syndrome son institutionalized. The cold concept did not sit well with them, and, undeterred, they brought Pete home. And he flourished.

Peter attended summer camps and participated as a teen in the new program called Special Olympics, winning silver in floor hockey in 1980. He gave each of his interests his all. Peter graduated from high school in 1983. Pete worked for a time at Good Samaritan and at the Campbell Library for seventeen years. He earned the Presidential Volunteer award several times during his time at Campbell. His greatest joy was living independently (with a bit of oversight from Mom) and was accomplished at making his meals and doing laundry. Pete patiently instructed his visiting sister on the proper way to fold a T-shirt.

Everyone Peter met was instantly a friend, the new friend having no other choice. Negativity did not exist in his world or in his heart. He loved a room full of people and would be the last to leave a wedding dance, if you let him. Beaming and sweaty he danced like the star from Saturday Night Fever.

Peter is survived by his siblings: Jean P. Miller, Pahoa, HI; Jay (Linda) Kelly, Sioux Falls, SD; Tom (Marilyn) Kelly, St. Louis, MO; Anne (Jeff) Zarling, West Fargo, ND; Mary (Dave) Johnson, Fargo, ND; Jim Kelly, Waconia, MN. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Jason (Liberty) Kelly, Matt (Beth) Kelly, Nick (Dani Black) Kelly, Dori Baliva, Sean (Bridget) Hoffert, Maggie Zarling, Alex Zarling, Heath (Marci) Johnson, Derek (Rachael) Johnson, Nolan Kelly and Olivia Kelly; 15 great nieces and nephews and two great great nieces.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his grandparents, Ernest and Alice Collette and William and Loretta Kelly; a brother-in-law, Nash Miller, and nephew Nash Miller, Jr.

Always remember: There was nothing worth sharing like the love that let us share our name.

Thanks, Pete.

Services will be at a later date.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.hansonrunsvold.com

Arrangements entrusted by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home - Fargo, ND