Peter Bilden

Peter James Bilden

April 4, 1946 - May 5, 2023 Peter James Bilden was born in Northwood, ND, on April 4, 1946, the son of Oliver and Dagny (Skurdell) Bilden, one of the first of the baby boom generation. Like many boys growing up in a small town in those days, his time was spent playing baseball, basketball, swimming, or having adventures with his pals.

Pete attended Northwood schools and, in 1969, graduated from North Dakota State University with a degree in pharmacy. He began his career in pharmacy with Osco Drug in the Chicago area, later establishing Sav-Mor Drug in Boone, IA, and Grinnell Pharmacy in Grinnell, IA. At the time of his death, he was owner of Parkview Pharmacy in Nevada, IA. Pete loved caring for his patients and did so for 49 years, continuing a tradition in the Bilden family since the 1880s.

Pete was a devoted family man. He was an avid golfer who enjoyed teaching his grandsons the game. He is survived by his wife, Mary, of 57 years; daughter, Leigh (Hank) Gray of Belmont, NC; son, Michael of Nevada, IA; two grandsons, Davis Gray of Chicago, IL, and Colin Gray of Eau Claire, WI; three sisters: Lenore Kaste of Apple Valley, MN, Audrey (Ed) Gordhammer of Xenia, OH, and Becky (Barry) Bowles of Manhattan, KS, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Mona Lund, and brother, Paul Bilden.

A Celebration of Life and private family interment service will be held in the summer. Online condolences can be left at www.schroederfuneral.com Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home, 515-432-4550.