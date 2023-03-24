Pearl M. Chilliah

Pearl Mitzy Chelliah passed away March 12th, 2023 at home, with her daughter at her side. She was born November 16th, 1949 in Fargo ND to Glenn and Paula Hayertz. After high school she saved and put herself through nursing school at the University of North Dakota, becoming the first and only one in her family to graduate with a 4 year degree.

She married Dr. Noah N. Chelliah and together they had two children. She retired from nursing to be a full time mother the day her son was born. She was a devoted mother all her life who was dedicated to the relationships with her children and grandchildren.

She ate lunch with her son daily and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She will be remember for her witty remarks and her sharp sense of humor.

She is survived by her son Noah, Grand Forks; daughter Tiffany, Grand Forks; brothers Henry and George; Grandchildren Noah, Sophie, Emma, and Jack; as well as her nephew Mike and his children Cade, Chase, Alli.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at 3:00 p. m. at the Hope Evangelical Church in Grand Forks, ND.

Visitation will be one hour before service time in the church.

Burial will be in the spring.