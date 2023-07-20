Pauline Rader, 71, of Fergus Falls, formerly of Pekin, ND, died Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Park Gardens Senior Living in Fergus Falls. Pauline Marie Peterson was born May 26, 1952 to Thor and Evelyn (Jackson) Peterson in Devils Lake, North Dakota. She grew up on a farm near Devils Lake and graduated from Warwick High School. She attended Lake Region Junior College in Devils Lake. On June 19, 1971 Pauline married Larry Rader in Devils Lake. The family lived near St. Michaels, ND and later moved to Pekin, ND. She resided there until September 2020, when she moved to Fergus Falls. For over 30 years, she worked as a CNA, at the nursing home in McVille, ND. She loved gardening, baking bread, pug dogs especially “Poppy” her most recent pug, and hanging out with her friends. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Larry in 2020; son, Jeremy in 2012, brother, Jerry Peterson, and sister, Mary Rohde. Pauline is survived by two sons, Chris (Beth) Rader of Underwood and Loren (Kim Badger) Rader of Casselton, ND; five grandchildren, Madison, Cody, Kailey, Alex, and Jase; two sisters, Joan (Cal) Estenson of Tokio, ND and Edith (Russell) Wallace of Warwick, ND, and several nieces and nephews. Memorials are preferred to the NCHS Care Center in McVille, North Dakota. Memorial Service: 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023 at Sheyenne Lutheran Church in Pekin, North Dakota. Clergy: Reverend Bethany Wurtz Interment: Sheyenne Lutheran Cemetery, Pekin, North Dakota Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com