June 20, 1956 - July 5, 2023

LANGDON, N.D. - Paul Hansel, 67, Langdon, N.D., died Wednesday, July 5, in his home.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m., Friday, July 21, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Langdon. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Langdon.

Arrangements by Brooks Funeral Home.