Dec. 7, 1940 - May 4, 2023

ST. THOMAS, N.D. - Patricia Walls, 82, St. Thomas, N.D., died Thursday, May 4, in her home.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m., followed by a funeral at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 11, at Tollefson Funeral Home in Grafton, N.D. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in St. Thomas.

Arrangements by Tollefson Funeral Home.