Patricia “Patty” Gail Felton

Born on October 7, 1946 in Topeka, Kansas and passed away on June 15, 2023 in Omaha, Nebraska, to be with the Lord and her son, Michael. Patty died of a broken heart, she so much loved her son Michael, who passed away five years ago. My bride Patty loved to read, decorate her home, she was a hairdresser’s delight, who was loved by all. Patty attended school in Topeka, Kansas and graduated from Mount Saint Scholastica, a Catholic high school in Atchison, Kansas. Patty married John Robert Felton on July 17, 1965 in Topeka, Kansas. She is preceded in death by her son, Michael Robert Felton; father, Lemuel Newman; mother, Teresa Newman. She is survived by her husband, John Robert Felton; daughter, Michele Hurley; grandson, Tristan Hurley (Vanja Flones); granddaughters, Kaitlyn Hurley, Jacquelyn Hurley; great grandson, Graham Joel Woods Hurley, all of Bellingham, Washington; brothers, Billy Newman (Sheri), James Newman (Terri). Mass of Christian Burial was held on June 21, 2023 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Elkhorn, Nebraska.