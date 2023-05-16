Patricia “Pat” (Loken) Haugland

Patricia R. (Loken) Haugland, 73, Grand Forks, ND passed away peacefully surrounded by her children, the morning of Sunday, May 14th, 2023. She was born in Grand Forks, ND on May 9th, 1950, to the late Roy and Glenna (Feist) Loken. She grew up in Grand Forks, graduated from Central High School, class of 1968 and went on to graduate from Ackers Business School. She worked at local accounting firm for many years, then in the late seventies she decided to stay home to raise her family. She was a devoted mother; she lived her life for her family. She was a wonderful baker; she baked a wide variety however nothing could beat her delicious chocolate chip cookies. Pat was a devoted member of United Lutheran Church her entire life.

She will be remembered for her love of I Love Lucy and through her handwritten recipes she perfected throughout her many years of baking. She captured all of it in photos, which her children and grandchildren will cherish.

Pat is survived by her children, Danielle (Scott) Anderson, Brendi (Scott) Cantrell, Ryan (Angie) Haugland, Amber (Jon) Tollefson and Wade (Stephanie) Haugland; her seven grandchildren, Ashley and Austin Anderson, Tommy and Lukas Tollefson, Silas Haugland, Duke and Sloane Cantrell, and several fur grand-pets; her sister-in-law, Wanda Loken (Mandy, April, Bridget, Steven).

She was preceded in death her father, mother, brother, Roy Jr.

Pat’s funeral service will be at 11am on Saturday, May 20th at Amundson Funeral Home, 2975 S. 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND. Friends will be received on Saturday at 10am until the time of the service. Burial will be immediately following the service at Memorial Park South Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, an illness that affected Pat’s mother for many years. An online guestbook is available at www.amundsonfuneralhome.com.