Patricia “Pat” Huot, age 73, of Grand Forks, ND passed away early Sunday morning, March 12, 2023, at the Valley Senior Living Facility on Columbia Road in Grand Forks. She was admitted there a few days prior to her death. Her health had been gradually declining over the past several years.

Patricia Ann Bye was born August 11, 1949, to parents Arden and Donna (Gilberg) Bye of Churchs Ferry, ND. She was the second of five children. Pat attended both elementary and high school in Churchs Ferry. Upon graduation, she attended St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Fargo, ND. Shortly after her college graduation, she married James Bennington on August 31, 1970. For the majority of their marriage, the couple resided and farmed on the family farm near Churchs Ferry. They became the parents of two sons, Chad and Corey Bennington.

Pat was active in the community; serving on the school board, township board, and their church. She was a well-known chaperone at school events and was a great supporter of her son’s activities.

Pat relocated to Grand Forks in 1993 where she began working as a retail clerk at Dayton’s. She later worked for the Blood Bank and Grand Forks Herald. She married Willie Huot of Grand Forks on October 9, 1998, and resided in Grand Forks until her death.

Pat had a passion for gardening; especially flower gardens. While living in Churchs Ferry she developed and operated “Pat’s Perennials” where she sold thousands of plants to loyal customers each year. Pat continued that passion after moving to Grand Forks where she would spend the greater part of spring and fall developing and maintaining flower beds in her yard. Her yard became a known attraction in the neighborhood, and she was always willing to talk to people walking by who were admiring her work. She also enjoyed spending time at the lake, art, Christmas decorations, shopping, getting her nails done, and most recently her cat, Copper.

Pat had a passion for people and demonstrated that by the way she lived. She had a special way of reaching out to the lonely, and wherever she went she would find someone and something to visit about. In later years, it became more difficult for her to remain actively engaged with people, but she never lost her desire to do so.

Pat is survived by her mother, Donna Bye of Fargo; husband, Willie Huot of Grand Forks; children Chad (Jaime Molstre) Bennington of Fargo, Corey (Heather) Bennington of Fargo, Leon (Kristi) Huot of Roseau, MN, Shaun Huot of Grand Forks, and Neil Huot of Reno, NV; 9 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. She is survived by her 4 sisters, Sande Erickson of Palm Bay, FL, Karen Williams of Pleasantville, PA, Judy Schrade of Milwaukee, WI, and Marcia (Fran) Kuznia of Warren, MN; Willie’s many extended family members; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Arden Bye; and brothers-in-law, Bob Erickson and Al Williams.

In lieu of flowers, Pat’s wishes were for donations to be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital (P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142) or Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Memorial Service and Celebration Of Life: 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, in the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel.

Rosary Service: 12:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, in the Historic Norman Funeral Home Chapel.

Family Greeting: 1:00 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, March 17, 2023, in the Historic Norman Funeral Home.

Interment: At a later date, in St. Dorothy’s Cemetery, Red Lake County, MN.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)