Patricia L. Walker, age 86 of East Grand Forks, MN passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Valley Senior Living on Columbia in Grand Forks, ND.

Patricia Lou Walker was born on September 7, 1936 in Grand Forks, ND the daughter of Stuart J. and Florence I. (Adair) Walsh. Patricia grew up in Grand Forks, ND and graduated from Central High School with the Class of 1955. She later attended Aakers Business College. On June 10, 1972 she was united in marriage to Edgar “Bob” Walker USAF at Augustana Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, ND. After marriage Pat, Bob and family were stationed in Puerto Rico, Florida, England, Cheyenne WY and then moving back to East Grand Forks, MN. Pat was an avid quilter and gave most of her quilting away to neighbors, family and friends as gifts.

Family members who survive Pat include her children, Clay (Cammie) Templeton of Sun Prairie, WI and Pamela (Kevin) McMahon of East Grand Forks, MN; 1 granddaughter, Ivana Templeton of Moorhead, MN and 3 great-grandchildren, Jeshua, Amaris and Blaine Templeton; siblings, Donna Mae (Richard) Farrell of Camden, MI, Margie Ann Volk of Grand Forks, ND and James Walsh of Trout Creek, MT. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Edgar Walker on May 3, 2012 and a sister Virginia Rae “Ginger” Billeter.

Blessed be the memory of Patricia L. Walker.

Funeral Service: 11:00 AM on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 in Dahl Funeral Home, 2029 Central Ave. NW, East Grand Forks, MN.

The Funeral Service will be livestreamed on www.dandahlfuneralhome.com go to Patricia’s obituary to view the livestream.

Visitation: 1 Hour Prior Funeral Service on Tuesday in Dahl Funeral Home.

Interment: North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan, ND.

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home, East Grand Forks, MN