Patricia L. Kelly, 82, Grand Forks, died Friday, February 17, 2023 at Valley Senior Living on 42nd in Grand Forks.

Patricia Lorraine Golay, the daughter of Edwin Golay and Jacqueline (Smith) Golay, was born on January 12, 1941 in Los Angeles, California. She attended school in Chico, California, graduated from Chico High School, and then graduated from Chico State University with degrees in English and Elementary Education. While in school she met and began a lifelong love and partnership with her future husband, Robert Kelly. Together they made their home and raised their family wherever Bob’s U.S. Air Force assignments took them, making each new house a home as they moved to Texas, Oklahoma, North Carolina, Alabama, Illinois and Minot, North Dakota. While unflappably adapting to each new home (moves were routine, not to be feared), Patty began a long career in public education when she became an elementary school teacher.

At the end of Bob’s Air Force career, together (a recurring theme) they embarked on a second act that was greater than the first, obtaining graduate degrees at the University of North Dakota and becoming school administrators in Minot, ND. Pat was ultimately Principal of Sunnyside Elementary School, making a difference in the lives of children and families over the years.

Pat and Bob retired to Grand Forks, North Dakota, a college town not unlike Chico, where they had grown up. There was always a Labrador retriever in the house, and in earlier days Pat had enjoyed the camaraderie of the families at the Minot Retriever Club when they were raising dogs and training children there. In retirement, Pat and Bob traveled widely and enjoyed following North Dakota hockey. She was bright and funny, humble, a lover of art and music, and she could lose herself in laughter. She loved spending time with family, and she left her imprint on each successive generation. She believed children should grow up surrounded by books, leaving a legacy of learning.

Pat is survived by her husband, Robert; her brother, Glenn Golay, Portland, Oregon; her three sons, Chris (Karen) Kelly, Minot, John (Diane) Kelly, Coon Rapids, Minnesota, and Matt (Emma) Kelly, Santa Clarita, California; ten grandchildren, Jennifer, Jessica, Joshua, Jerrica, Benjamin, William, Steven, Ian, Sean and Jana; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Pat’s family would like to extend a thank you to the staff of Valley Senior Living for the excellent care and compassion provided to the family.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.