O’Neil Rainsberry, 93, passed away at Good Samaritan Society in Lakota on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

O’Neil A. Rainsberry was born March 14, 1930, to Ernest and Etta Rainsberry in Brocket, ND. He went to school at Brocket and Cleveland Schools. He married the love of his life and his life partner Helen in 1951. After their marriage, O’Neil was drafted into the Army and spent 18 months in Okinawa. When he finished his duty, he bought their home in rural Lakota, and spent the rest of his life farming, working, and providing for his family. Helen and O’Neil had four children, Thomas, Janeene, Merle, and Kim.

O’Neil had a long and fulfilling life with his wife Helen. They celebrated 70 years together in November 2021. They enjoyed camping, traveling and spending time with friends and relatives.

O’Neil did all he could to provide for his family by farming, bus driving, drilling wells, and working as a mechanic for Mootz Motors. He was a member of the American Legion, the VFW, served on the Lakota School Board and was a member of Grace Lutheran Church. He was a kind, gentle, caring, loving person who was always willing to help others in need. He loved his wife and children and would walk into the house whistling a tune with baby rabbits for the kids and crocuses for Helen. He always bragged about his children.

O’Neil is survived by his sister, Erva Moilanen, Fargo, ND; brother, Nick (Sandy), Midwest City, OK; his son, Tom, Brocket, ND; his daughter, Janeene (Richard) Monley, East Grand Forks, MN; grandchildren, Michael (Erin) Monley, Broomfield, CO, Lynn Monley, Detroit Lakes, MN, Kristopher (Ashley) Rainsberry, Lakota, ND, Erin (Josh) Schroeder, Barnesville, MN, Danielle Rainsberry, Minneapolis, MN, Emilie Rainsberry, Blaine, MN, and Katie Rainsberry, Lakota, ND; great-grandchildren, Kendall Monley, Kara Monley, Sarah Schroeder, Grace Schroeder, Matthew Monley, Brody Rainsberry, Caleb Rainsberry, Jaxen and Ellisen.

O’Neil is preceded in death by his wife, Helen; sons, Kim Rainsberry and Merle Rainsberry; his parents, Ernest and Etta Rainsberry; and brothers, Dale Rainsberry and Dennis Rainsberry.

The Memorial Service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, Lakota, ND, on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Lakota Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday, for one hour prior to the service. The Aaker Funeral Home of Lakota, ND www.iversonkassianfuneralservices.com