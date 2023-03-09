Olga Julia Pietruszewski of New Brighton, MN passed away surrounded by family on Wednesday March 1, 2023.

She was born in Augsburg Township, Marshall County, MN on November 9, 1929 to Stanley and Mary Bajdek and raised on a farm in Stephen, MN. She helped milk cows in the evening on the family farm and helped her Mom, Mary make breakfast for everyone before they went to work the fields and then walked a mile and a half to Golden Glow Country School. Her Father Stanley Bajdek and future Father-in-Law Anton Pietruszewski would pick them up after school and drive the children home.

She married Felician Pietruszewski on October 25, 1955 at Assumption Catholic Church in Florian, MN and moved to Minneapolis where Felician took a job as a truck driver and Olga took a job working at a dry cleaner.

They purchased a house in Brooklyn Center in 1958 and then moved and built a house in New Brighton, MN in 1967 where they raised Gary, Sharon, Roger and Greg.

Her favorite things to do were being with her big family, family get togethers, going to the farm, preparing meals, going to her children’s ball games, listening to Polka music, washing dishes and ironing clothes.

Left to mourn her passing are children, Gary, Sharon (Tim) Havener, Roger and Greg. Four grandchildren, Martha, Wilson, Kalie and Joe. She is also survived by her sister Pauline Kalis and special niece and nephew Linda Kalis and John (Maryann) Kalis. Also survived by sister-in-laws Aurelia Kujawa and Cecelia Grembowski, along with 40 + nephews and nieces.

In addition to her husband, Felician who passed in 1993, she was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Mary Bajdek, Father and Mother in law Anton & Hedwig Pietruszewski, brothers; Otto, Stanley and Ted Bajdek. Brother-in-law Florent Kalis and brother-in-laws; Edward, Raymond, Henry, Valerian, John, Francis, infant Anton, Jr. and Hilary Pietruszewski, Ernest Kujawa, Mike Grembowski and Harvey Rud. Sister-in-laws; Lottie, Alice, Emily, Lorraine, Margaret, Mary, Ann and Irene. Niece Veronica Lubarski and nephew Larry Piet (Pietruszewski)

Services have been held at St John’s the Baptist Church in New Brighton, MN.