Ole L.E. Olson, 93, of Langdon, ND, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon.

Ole LuVern Elmo Olson was born October 12, 1929, at the family farm in Loam Township to Ole E.M. and Helga (Bratlie) Olson. Ole graduated from Langdon High School in 1948 and started working at C.F. Ramage Garage as a bookkeeper and parts man. On December 28, 1952, he was united in marriage to Marjorie Welsh in Langdon. He started working for Farmers Union Oil Co. in February of 1953 as a bulk fuel truck driver, and then in 1970, he began employment with Gulf Oil Corp. When Gulf Oil Corp. moved out of the area in 1974, Ole started Olson Oil Co. In April 1977, he resumed employment with Farmers Union Oil until retiring in December of 1994. Ole and Marjorie were also rural mail carriers from 1982 to 2007. Ole had many interests: woodworking, gardening, photography, reading, going to threshing bees, doing jigsaw puzzles, shopping, and listening to old time music. He thoroughly enjoyed decorating for holidays, both inside and outside his home and passed on that tradition to his children. He and Marjorie were fortunate to be able to travel to see new places and visit family and friends. He loved spending time with his kids at all ages of their lives, be it berry picking, sledding, or having them as companions in his truck. That love of spending time with family continued with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was a member of United Lutheran Church in Langdon and was the president of the church council in 1968 when the new church was built. Ole was presented with the Outstanding Handicap Citizen Award in 1970 by the governor of North Dakota and the Governor’s Committee on Employment of the Handicapped. Surviving are children: Mary (Daniel) Lobato of Windsor, CO, Nancy (Wayne) Coyle of Langdon, Linda (Donald) Heyd of LaMoure, ND, Laura (Michael) Bisenius of Grand Forks, ND, and Curtis Olson of Grand Forks, ND; grandchildren: Carrie (Jeremiah) Miller, Chad Coyle, Lisa (Dean) Hawley, Sara (Chris) Duplex, Daniel J. Lobato, Jamie (Amanda) Coyle, Matthew (Megan) Bisenius, Becky Heyd, David (Cassandra) Bisenius, Michelle (Jesse) Chavez, Andrea Bisenius; eighteen great-grandchildren; sister Helga (Dennis) Schuschke; sister-in-law Anna Olson; brother-in-law Jim Welsh; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved cat, Miss Kitty. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Marjorie; and siblings: Andrew (Helen), Henry (Bernice), Erling (Anna Mae), Olin (Ethel), Lloyd (Elizabeth); Alda (Duaine) Raeder, Hans, and June (Howard) Marsden.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at United Lutheran Church in Langdon, ND. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. with a 7:00 p.m. prayer service on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon. Burial in the spring will be at Lebanon Cemetery in Langdon.

Memorials can be made to United Lutheran Church, Langdon Prairie Health, Cavalier County Senior Meals and Services, and Maple Manor Care Center in Langdon.

