July 24, 1994 - May 15, 2023

DULUTH, Minn. - Nicholas “Nick” Anderson, 28, Duluth, Minn., died Monday, May 15, in Essential St. Mary’s Medical Center from natural causes.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m., followed by a memorial service at 10 a.m., Friday, May 19, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fisher, Minn. Pastor Douglas Thompson will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Fisher. The service will be livestreamed on the church’s Facebook page. A celebration of life will be at a later date in Duluth.

Arrangements by Stenshoel-Houske Funeral Home.