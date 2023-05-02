Neil Romfo, 94, of Langdon, ND, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family April 29, 2023, in Florida. Neil Hubert Romfo was born on November 7, 1928, in Vang, ND. He was the second of 10 children born to Lily and Helgert Romfo. During his teen-age years, the family moved to the Hannah area where they were neighbors with the Kern family. Marilyn Kern and Neil were eventually married on October 12, 1954, but not before Neil spent over a year in Korea serving his country behind enemy lines and earning two bronze stars in the process. Neil and Marilyn raised three children and farmed their entire married life in the Hannah area, eventually splitting their time between the farm and a house in Langdon and finally between Langdon and Florida. Neil did some kind of farm work for 84 years of his life. Neil was active in the community and was elected and served 42 years as a Cavalier County commissioner, 46 years on the County Health Board , and two years in the North Dakota State House of Representatives. He and Marilyn are members of the Emmanuel Evangelical Church in Langdon. He loved everything to do with farming, his family, and his community. He loved pranks and jokes and was never without just the right story to tell for every occasion. He was beloved by everyone who knew him-always more concerned about others than himself. A stranger was never a stranger to Neil for long. His was a life well lived by any measure. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Kern Romfo; two daughters, Debbie Ringdahl (Randy) Mercer of Fort Myers, Florida and Darla Romfo of Fort Myers, Florida and NYC; one son, Darrin (Rebecca) Romfo of Langdon; 4 grandchildren: Sasha (Brian) Iversen, Noah (Lindsay) Ringdahl, Jack Romfo, and Theo Romfo; seven great-grandchildren: Emma and Annika Iversen and Maya, Maci and Wyatt Ringdahl; brother Dean Romfo; two sisters, Annette Tibbits and Marliss Loveredge, along with numerous nieces and nephews, and many brothers and sisters-in-laws. In addition to his parents, Neil is predeceased by two sisters and 4 brothers.

A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 2:30 p.m. at the Emmanuel Evangelical Church in Langdon, ND. A visitation will be held Saturday, May 6 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 pm. at the Brooks Funeral Home in Langdon. Memorials are preferred in Neil’s memory to Langdon Area Baseball, PO Box 241, Langdon, ND. Online condolences are available at www.brooksfuneralhomelangdon.com .