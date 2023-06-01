Oct. 27, 1937 - May 30, 2023

LARIMORE, N.D. - Ned Mitzel, 85, Devils Lake, N.D., died Tuesday, May 30, in Good Samaritan Center.

Visitation will be from 8:30-9:30 a.m., with a Rosary at 9:30 and Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., Monday, June 5, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Devils Lake. The Very Rev. C.F. Wilhelm will celebrate the Mass. Burial with military honors will be held. Military honors provided by Neathery-Simensen Post 756, Devils Lake Veterans of Foreign Wars and North Dakota Military Funeral Honors Team.

Arrangements by Gilbertson Funeral Home.