Nan Elizabeth Hilts, 65, died on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 surrounded by family and friends at Valley Senior Living in Grand Forks, ND. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Cando, ND with Father Dan Musgrave, celebrant. Interment will be in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. followed by the Rosary and Prayer Vigil service at 7:00 pm on Friday, July 21 at the Dunnigan Dix Funeral Home in Cando.

Memorials in Nans name are preferred to the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Cando, ND.

Nan Elizabeth was born on February 12, 1958, in Cando, North Dakota, the eighth child of fifteen born to George and Flora (Koch) Hilts II. Nan attended school in Grand Forks, ND and Jamestown, ND until educational services were available in Cando, ND where she completed her public education. After graduation she moved to Jamestown, ND for two years and then to Grand Forks, ND where she lived with assistance from Development Homes, Inc. while attending Agassiz Enterprises (now the Grand Forks Growth and Support Center) during the week days. In 2022 Nan moved into Valley Senior Living in Grand Forks where she resided until her death. Nan had three brothers and eleven sisters whom she cherished being with. She especially enjoyed holidays and vacations with them; their travels included luaus at Waikiki, sailing on Lake Michigan, cruising the Caribbean and visiting multiple states in between. She resided with her sister, Marci, and together they were fans of UND sports attending numerous basketball, football, and hockey games for the past thirty years. She participated in bocce ball and bowling with the North Dakota Special Olympics for many years. Nan also took great pleasure in music of all sorts enjoying singing, dancing, attending concerts and watching Disney musicals and Elvis movies. At home Nan enjoyed cooking, baking, sewing and gardening. Nan was a quiet, trusting and happy soul who also liked to joke and tease; her sparkling beautiful blue eyes were remarkable. Nan loved unconditionally and will be greatly missed by her family and support staff, some of whom have worked with her for more than 20 years and were like family to her.

Nan is survived by 11 sisters, Sheila (Keith) Tang, Kronenwetter, WI, Brandy (Randy) Kumagai, Phoenix, AZ, Leigh Porter, Cando, ND, Cassie (Terry DeMars) Hilts, Grand Forks, ND, Lisa Hilts, St Paul, MN, Tina Hilts, Dania Beach, FL, Mauri (James Olsen) Hilts, Cando, ND, Toni Hilts, Northglenn, CO, Georgia (Scott) Knoke, Devils Lake, ND, Marci Hilts, Grand Forks, ND, and Monica Ferrera, Coto de Caza, CA, 3 brothers, George “Rocky” (Jean) Hilts, Bismarck, ND, Hal Hilts, Bend, OR, and John “Bill” (Holly) Hilts, Burlington, WA., 8 nieces, 23 nephews, 20 grand nieces, 12 grand nephews, 1 great-grand niece, 1 great-grandnephew, and cherished support staff Stacey (John) Rudolph, Buxton, ND, Mary Mattern, Grand Forks, ND, Susan (Bobbie) Weber, East Grand Forks, MN and Michelle (Brian) Nelson, East Grand Forks, MN.

Nan was preceded in death by her parents, her nephews, Kevin Tang, Bryan McCormick, Steven Kumagai, and Peder Hilts, and her sister-in-law, Donna (Braun) Hilts.

