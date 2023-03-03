Myron L. Jallo

Myron Lee Jallo, age 82, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2023, at Monument Health Hospital in Rapid City, South Dakota.

He was born February 4, 1941, near Fordville, North Dakota to Clifford and Hannah (Hansen) Jallo.

Myron was educated in rural Walsh County and graduated from the University of North Dakota in 1962 with a degree in math and physics. After teaching those subjects in Leeds, ND for four years, he joined IBM Corp. as a Systems Engineer. He retired from IBM in 1996 after 30 years and was very proud of his career there.

In 1963, he married Mary Ann Balek. They would have celebrated 60 years of marriage this July 15th. They had two children, Marilee and David. Myron was the most supportive father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. You could always hear him brag about the best “half dozen” grandchildren anyone could ask for, he was their biggest fan! Showing classic cars was great fun for Myron and Mary Ann, they often won ‘Best of Show’ trophies. His trophies were never more important than the ones his grandkids won. Most recently, returning to help on the family farm brought him incredible joy. He loved his family well; it was obvious to those who knew him.

Myron is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; daughter, Marilee (Ron) McLaughlin, Rapid City; son, David (Brenda) Jallo, Bismarck, ND; grandchildren, Hannah (Justin) DiBona, Luke and Paul McLaughlin, Brittany (Ryan) Smelser, Brianna (Kevin) Pickhard and Connor (Jasmine) Jallo; great-grandsons, Beckham and Cooper DiBona, Garrett Smelser, Baby Boy Pickhard summer ’23; great-granddaughter, Layla DiBona; niece, Callie Northagen (FL); nephew, Darrin (Lezlie) Northagen (MN).

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Hannah Jallo; sister, Doreen Northagen; and nephew, Lonnie Northagen.

Cremation has taken place. He requested that there not be a funeral. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials can be sent to your favorite charity.

Arrangements have been made with Black Hills Funeral Home.