Nov. 16, 1936 - Aug. 15, 2023

GRAND FORKS, N.D. - Myron Garceau Sr., 86, Grand Forks, N.D., died Tuesday, Aug. 15, in his home.

A family greeting will be from noon to 1 p.m., followed by a memorial liturgy at 1 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 24, at Norman Funeral Home Chapel in Grand Forks. Interment will be in Garden of the Evangelist’s Columbarium in Calvary North Cemetery in Grand Forks. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Post 157, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3817 and North Dakota Army National Guard.

Arrangements by Norman Funeral Home.