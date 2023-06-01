Muriel Folson, 97, of Grafton and formerly of Hoople, ND passed away Wednesday May 31, 2023 at the Unity Hospital in Grafton, ND. A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 3, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at the Askew Funeral Home in Cavalier, ND. Visitation will be held at the funeral home for one hour before the time of services.

Muriel Irene (Behl) Folson was born November 19, 1925, at home in Grand Forks, ND, the daughter of George C. and Alma (Dallum) Behl. She was baptized and confirmed in the Methodist Church in Grand Forks. She attended schools in Grand Forks, graduating from Central High School in 1943. She first was employed at Walman Optical Company and later worked at the University of North Dakota as a secretary at the College of Engineering. She was married January 27, 1957, to Donald Folson at First Methodist Church in Grand Forks. They lived in Hoople, ND where Don was farming in partnership with family members and raised four daughters. In 2006, they moved to Grafton, ND.

She was active in several clubs including Monday Nite Study Club, Hoople Ladies Civic Club, American Legion Auxiliary, and Twiggies. She served on the Swimming Pool Board, the Community Center Committee, and was treasurer of the Hoople Cemetery. She was active in church and sang with the Hoople Ladies Sextet.

Survivors include four daughters: Peggy (Bruce) Lundeby, Fort Collins, CO, Diane (Frank) Drake, San Diego, CA, Barb (Les) Puppe, Hensel, ND, and Lori (Eden) Palmer, Owatonna, MN; eight grandchildren: Allison (Quinn) Baker, Kaitlyn (Chris) Miller, Emily Drake, Tristan Drake, Andrea (Zach) Jacobson, Chris (Rachelle) Puppe, Zack Palmer, and Jazz Palmer; eight great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Robert Hale, Baltimore, MD, sister-in-law Betty Behl, Detroit Lakes, MN, and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her husband, Don, her parents and her six siblings.

