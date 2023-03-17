July 20, 1946 - March 15, 2023

PARK RIVER, N.D. - Morris Vondra, 76, Park River, N.D., died Wednesday, March 15, in First Care Health Center.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., with a prayer service at 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 21, at Tollefson Funeral Home in Park River. Visitation will continue from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 22, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Park River. Military honors will be provided by Lankin American Legion Post 157 and US Naval Honor Guard. Interment will be in the spring in Calvary Cemetery in Park River.

Arrangements by Tollefson Funeral Home.