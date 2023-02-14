Morris A. Kobetsky

Morris Kobetsky, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 10th, 2023 in Mesa, AZ. Morris Anton Kobetsky was born March 11th, 1930, the son of Anton and Alyce (Zavoral) Kobetsky. He was raised on the family homestead near Angus, MN. He married his wife, Patricia Boushee on November 16, 1950. They started their life on the farm, where they began raising their family of six children. He and his brother, Donald Kobetsky took over the family farm and farmed together for many years. Morris moved to Grand Forks, ND in 1960, where he branched out into the agricultural chemical industry. Morris founded MK Ag Service in 1978 which is still operated by his son, Tony (Anton) Kobetsky.

Morris valued spending time with family, and enjoyed the science of agriculture using his agronomic knowledge to advise farmers all over the region. He spent his summers at his lake home at Maple Lake, MN, and his winters in Mesa, AZ. Morris and Patricia shared their life together for an amazing 72 years. He was an inspiration to his family and will be missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janice (Kobetsky) Hamel; twin sister, Muriel Kobetsky; brother, Bernard Kobetsky; and brother, Donald Kobetsky.

He is survived by his wife, Patricia Kobetsky; son, James (Joanne) Kobetsky; daughter, Patricia (Wade Schumacher) Kobetsky; daughter, Cynthia (Michael) Snider; son, Tony (Caryol) Kobetsky; daughter, Karolyn (Jay) Larson; brother, Kenneth (Karen) Kobetsky; brother, Robert (Diane) Kobetsky; grandchildren (9) and great grandchildren (11).

A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring in Grand Forks, ND; date to be determined.