Mona Feist, died on April 10, 2023, at The Villa St. Vincent Nursing Home in Crookston, MN.

She was 93 years old. Mona Rae Feist (née Danduran) was born May 17, 1929, in Keewatin, MN to her parents Homer Danduran and Buelah Miller Danduran. Mona graduated from Saint James High School in 1947 and married her classmate, Pius Leo Feist on April 19, 1949. Together, Mona and Pius were active members of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks. Mona was proud of her 35-year career with JC Penney. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Hospital Alliance, and was a longtime Hospital Volunteer at Altru Hospital.

In 2006, Mona received the Lumina Christi Award for outstanding and distinguished service to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

She is survived by: her siblings, Larry (Peggy) Danduran and Cheryl Danduran; children, David (Denise) Feist, Susan (Jim) Kreatz, Cindy (Joe) Mulcahy; grandchildren, Joanne Morgan, Jordan Feist, Dominic Adams, Jason Bliven, Shawn Bliven, Angela Mulcahy, Allison Brodie, and Abby Mulcahy; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Greyson Bliven, Ashlyn and Cole Bliven, Waylon and Nathan Brodie; and Marley Morgan Pearlberg; and long-time special friend of the family, Patricia Jacklitch.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Beulah Danduran, brother, Homer Danduran, granddaughter, Heather Bliven, and husband, Pius Feist.

Instead of flowers, contributions can be made to Sacred Heart Development Fund or Hospice of the Red River Valley.

Mass of Christian Burial: 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Tuesday.

Burial: As weather permits, later in the spring at Calvary North Cemetery, Grand Forks, ND.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

