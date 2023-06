Nov. 7, 1967 - March 31, 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. - Mike P. Demers, 55, Bismarck, formerly Oakwood, N.D., died Friday, March 31, in Bismarck.

A family greeting will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m., followed by a memorial liturgy at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 17, at Norman Funeral Home Chapel in Grand Forks. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Oakwood.

Arrangements by Norman Funeral Home.